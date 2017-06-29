Saints not out, despite first-leg defeat, says Wright

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright remained defiant after a 2-1 home defeat by FK Trakai.

The Lithuanians scored through Maksim Maksimov during a slick start and went on to complete a first-leg victory at McDiarmid Park in the Europa League first qualifying round.

Vaidotas Silenas restored their lead in spectacular fashion four minutes after Joe Shaughnessy headed a 32nd-minute equaliser and the visitors escaped a scare after their match-winner was sent off in the 82nd minute, when Graham Cummins failed to convert from six yards.

Saints had other chances. Blair Alston had a shot saved at 1-0 and lively substitute Stefan Scougall hit a post and Liam Craig shot over.

And Wright feels his side can create chances next week.

He said: " We lost it in the first half, even though we probably had the best chance in the first half with Blair. We started okay, but then allowed them too much time on the ball.

"The first goal we should be tighter. We did well to get back in the game, but just naivety and lack of responsibility and communication and we allow Silenas to put in a wonder goal, but the build-up was total naivety from us and shouldn't have happened.

"Second half we created enough chances to win the game.

"But I wouldn't rule us out just yet. There is more to come from us. The players are disappointed with their performance at times in the game where we didn't pass it well enough and made the wrong decision too many times. We had too many crosses over-hit or didn't beat the first man.

"There are things we know we have got to get better at, but I believe we can go over there and win the game and I'm sure the players do."

Wright dismissed suggestions his side paid the price for a lack of sharpness against a team 16 games into their league campaign.

"I don't want to single him out, but it doesn't matter how fit Graham is, he should score from six yards," he said. "The keeper's down early and Blair should lift the ball. I don't think that's anything to do with fitness, just poor finishing."