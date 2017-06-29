Konta allays injury concerns after heavy fall

Johanna Konta has been cleared to continue competing at the Aegon International after slipping and hitting her head during her quarter-final defeat of Angelique Kerber.

The 26-year-old was down for five minutes and 20 seconds amid a wider stoppage of 10 around minutes, screaming and crying after falling when on the brink of the semi-finals.

After receiving the attention of both world number one Kerber and medical staff, she recovered to earn a fourth match point and break Kerber to secure a 6-3 6-4 victory and join fellow Briton Heather Watson in the final four.

Konta had earlier defeated French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 7-5 3-6 6-4 and on Friday faces Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic. She is the first British woman ranked in the world's top 10 at Wimbledon since 1984.

"I got checked out and I've got no signs of concussion," she said. "I'm actually feeling not too bad. That's the most important thing. I've just got a bit of a sore head, hope to have a chilled evening, and I'm sure I'll pull up well (on Friday).

"I slipped, and I fell backwards. First my back and then my head went back on the ground.

"I'm just happy that I was able to make it two out of two. But most importantly, I felt I competed well in each match, and I played two very different players so I was quite happy with how I adapted.

"(It's) the first time I have beaten (Kerber), so that's a nice accomplishment for myself. Overall I'm just happy with the day.

"It looks good on paper (to beat two grand slam champions), but obviously there is a lot of work that went into it. I'm just happy to give myself another chance to be in the semi-finals here."

Konta's slip took place on centre court, only minutes after Watson had defeated Barbora Strycova 6-1 1-6 6-4 in what was also her second match of the afternoon.

Their successes mean Britain has two female semi-finalists in Eastbourne for the first time. They had already become the first British women to reach the quarter-finals since Virgina Wade and Glynis Cole in 1975.

"It's great and also great for Heather," Konta said. "She's a great player. I don't think there is any doubt in that. So it's great that there are two Brits in the semis and the crowd get to watch two Brits back-to-back.

"I played (Pliskova) in the semis last year and I have had many tough battles against her. I know that it will be very much the same story. I'm looking forward to the challenge and looking forward to playing against her."

Watson, who also defeated Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 6-3, next meets Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

She said: "Caroline is obviously a great player and a great athlete. Her strength, her movement, her quickness, how she reads the game - I'm not going to be able to rely on her missing balls, because she's very consistent.

"I'm going to have to go out there and keep coming to the net like I have been and throwing some junk around. I look forward to playing her again."