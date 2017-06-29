Harrogate to serve as hub when Yorkshire hosts 2019 Road World Championships

Harrogate will serve as the hub when Yorkshire hosts cycling's Road World Championships in 2019, with racing extending into all four corners of the county.

Beverley, Doncaster, Leeds, Northallerton, Ripon and York were also named by organisers as venues for race starts during the nine-day event, which will take place in September 2019.

The final routes will be revealed in September next year during the 2018 edition of the championships, which will be staged in Innsbruck, Austria.

Harrogate will be the main focus in 2019, with two circuit races in the town as well as the finish of all the other events, which include road races for men and women in the under-18, under-23 and elite categories, as well as time-trials.

Those finishes are expected to be staged on the Stray in Harrogate, which hosted the finale of the opening stage of the 2014 Tour de France, as well as stage two and the women's race in this year's Tour de Yorkshire.

"Harrogate lends itself really well because it has all the ingredients," Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity told Press Association Sport.

"It has great hotel stock, a big conference centre for the world's media close to the finish, as well as the convention centre for the UCI to hold their congress.

"It's fairly central within Yorkshire so we can have starts in all four corners of the county, and it's close to big urban conurbations so fans can get there easily, and close to open countryside for good racing."

The Yorkshire world championships will differ from many other editions as races start in completely different locations every day - keeping the organisers' promise to include all four corners of the county.

"We're a region rather than a city so it can't all be in one place," Verity said. "We want to share the love, spread it around so as many people as possible can see the world's best and a new generation can be inspired to get on bikes."

Yorkshire's staging of the world championships further establishes the region's growing reputation as a cycling haven, with the 2014 Grand Depart of the Tour de France considered one of the best in recent memory, while the Tour de Yorkshire's grows in stature every year.

"The 2019 UCI Road World Championships will be a fantastic event that will see the very best cyclists competing for the coveted rainbow jersey with Yorkshire's stunning scenery as the backdrop," sports minister Tracey Crouch said in a statement.

"I know that people from across Yorkshire and beyond will support this event and the riders will receive a fantastic reception."

The government has committed to invest £24million in the event, with £15million earmarked to develop cycling facilities across the UK to leave a lasting legacy. UK Sport will provide £3million in lottery funding.