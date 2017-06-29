Froome eager to sign Team Sky contract extension before start of Tour de France

Chris Froome hopes his contract extension with Team Sky will be finalised in time for the start of the Tour de France on Saturday.

The three-time Tour winner is in Dusseldorf for this weekend's Grand Depart, and is poised to extend his stay with Team Sky until 2021.

"Hopefully by the time we start on Saturday, the t's will be crossed and the i's dotted," said Froome, whose current deal - worth a reported £4million per year - runs until the end of 2018.

"I think we're in the final process now of agreeing an extension."

Earlier this month, reports suggested Froome had been in talks over a move to BMC, but the 32-year-old denied entertaining thoughts of a move to the US-registered team or anywhere else.

"No, I certainly didn't have any talks with BMC if that's where you're going," he said. Asked if he considered leaving for any other team, Froome simply said: "No."

The new contract is seen as a statement of faith with Team Sky, following questions regarding their credibility amid a UK Anti-Doping investigation into allegations of wrongdoing. The team denies those allegations.

"I don't have any trust issues with the guys lining up with me here over the next few weeks," Froome said.

"I've been part of this team since the beginning and I've never seen anything untoward. I don't have any trust issues, I can't make it any more plain."

Froome will be aiming for his fourth Tour de France title - and third in a row - when the race begins this weekend.

Although he is the favourite, a course which does not necessarily play to his strengths, plus the strong form of his rivals, suggests this could be an unpredictable Tour by recent standards.

"To win a fourth Tour de France title would be incredible," said Froome, winner of the race in 2013, 2015, and 2016.

"I don't want to jinx it. It would just be unreal."