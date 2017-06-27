Injury scare for Murray ahead of Wimbledon title defence

Andy Murray has pulled out of his scheduled Wimbledon warm-up match at the Hurlingham Club on Tuesday because of a sore hip.

The world number one had scheduled two matches at the exhibition Aspall Tennis Classic event following his first-round exit at Queen's Club last week.

He had been due to take on Frenchman Lucas Pouille, but his management announced on Tuesday morning that he would not take to the court because his hip was "a bit sore".

The decision was described as a precaution, with Murray still planning to contest the second match against an as-yet-unnamed opponent on Friday.

But it is not the preparation the Scot would have wanted as he prepares to defend his Wimbledon title.

Murray's difficult season has been punctuated with health problems, including shingles, an elbow injury and two bouts of flu.