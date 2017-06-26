Mark Cavendish named in Team Dimension Data's line-up for Tour de France

Mark Cavendish's attempts to become the most prolific stage-winner in Tour de France history will continue this July after he was named in Team Dimension Data's line-up for the race.

The news, while expected, is still a gamble as the 32-year-old sprinter only returned to training six weeks ago, having contracted the Epstein-Barr virus earlier this year.

Best known as the cause of glandular fever, the virus has effectively wiped out the first half of his season, although Cavendish did claim a second place in the final stage of the Tour of Slovenia earlier this month.

Also included in the South African-based team's Tour party are English pair Steve Cummings and Scott Thwaites, who will be making his Tour debut.

Cummings is another rider who has missed much of this season, having broken his collarbone, scapula and sternum in a serious crash in April, but the 36-year-old make a remarkable return at last week's National Road Championships, claiming a rare time trial and road race double.