Frank de Boer set to be named as Crystal Palace manager on Monday afternoon

Crystal Palace are expected to announce Frank de Boer as their new manager on Monday afternoon.

The club have called a press conference at their training ground for 2pm, where Sam Allardyce's successor will be named.

The Eagles are also set to unveil a new sponsorship deal but it is the end to their wait for a new boss that will please fans the most.

Allardyce resigned on May 24 and, as a sign of the time it has taken, the club put out a tweet to show white smoke rising from a chimney to signal the news.

De Boer, 47, was one of several candidates to be shortlisted, with the likes of Marco Silva, Christophe Galtier, Mauricio Pellegrino and Burnley boss Sean Dyche all initially linked with the vacant position.

But Silva went to Watford and Pellegrino Southampton and, when De Boer's twin brother Ronald said Frank was "very excited" after holding talks with Palace, his name was pushed to the top of the list.

The former Barcelona and and Rangers defender left his last job at Serie A side Inter Milan in November - having been in charge for only 14 matches - after he was unable to produce the consistency which saw him deliver the Eredivisie title with Ajax over four consecutive seasons.