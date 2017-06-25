Lions' Jonathan Joseph: I could slot onto the wing if needed

Jonathan Joseph has insisted he would be "comfortable" on the wing in the British and Irish Lions' Test series.

The England centre was close to forcing his way onto the bench for Saturday's 30-15 first Test defeat to New Zealand in Auckland.

The Bath flyer missed out with Leigh Halfpenny preferred, but now has another chance to impress in Tuesday's Hurricanes clash in Wellington.

Joseph will be among a clutch of stars bidding to play their way into the squad for Saturday's second Test, and he admitted he would happily cover wing to win the right to face the All Blacks.

"I'd feel confident playing there, I've played there before," said Joseph.

"Being a rugby player, you're used to slotting into different positions. And yeah, I feel confident there.

"The type of player I am I feel it's not too tough for me to shift onto the wing, like Elliot Daly.

"I feel like we're quite similar players.

"So potentially I could slot onto the wing if needed.

"But everyone of course wants to get into that Saturday team, and to do so in their preferred position."

Asked if he had trained on the wing for the Lions, Joseph said: "Not massively. Maybe I'll slot myself in there tomorrow, just in case!"

Rory Best will captain the Lions in their final midweek clash on tour, with George Kruis taking a seat on the bench.

The England lock is the sole member of Saturday's Test squad asked to feature again just three days later.

Jack Nowell will start at full-back, with the Exeter paceman proud to be backed to feature at 15 by the Lions coaching team.

"I've played 15 for Exeter this year," said Nowell, whose regular role is on the wing.

"And Rob Howley has said he'll back me in that position as well, so that's great.

"For them to trust me to put the 15 shirt on and play in that position, that's very pleasing.

"In terms of Test selection, the most pleasing thing is anything can happen.

"The coaches are changing it, if you do well and if you do perform well they're going to pick you and play you."