Hamilton and Vettel clash before red flag halts Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel dramatically collided on two occasions during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

With the Safety Car - which was out on track for a third time following a series of incidents in a frenetic opening to the Baku race - set to pull back into the pit lane, Vettel crashed into the back of Hamilton at the exit of Turn 16.

Vettel, 12 points ahead of Hamilton in the championship race, threw both hands up in the air before pulling alongside his rival and then appearing to deliberately drive into the Briton.

"He brake tested me," yelled Vettel over the team radio. "What the f*** is going on?"

Hamilton then gave his version of events to the Mercedes pit wall. "Vettel literally came alongside me and hit me," the Briton said.

The race was then red-flagged with debris on the track after the Force India drivers of Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez were involved in a collision and Kimi Raikkonen suffered a rear puncture.

As Hamilton returned to the pit lane on lap 22 with the race suspended, he left his cockpit before examining the back of his car for damage following the incident.

A Mercedes mechanic, armed with a screwdriver and pilars attempted to patch up the bodywork on the rear of Hamilton's car.

The race was set to resume at 18:15 local time with Hamilton and Vettel both under investigation from the stewards.