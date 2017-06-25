England captain Eoin Morgan rested for T20 decider against South Africa

Skipper Eoin Morgan was missing from the England line-up for the NatWest International Twenty20 Series decider with South Africa in Cardiff.

Jos Buttler took over the captaincy from the rested Morgan with Jonny Bairstow and Liam Dawson also dropping out from the side which had lost by three runs at Taunton on Friday.

Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan came in to make his international debut, while Alex Hales and Mason Crane returned after playing in the opening game in Southampton.

South Africa - who won the toss and chose to bowl - made one change with Imran Tahir replacing fellow spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.