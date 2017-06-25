British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies confident of beating New Zealand

Jonathan Davies insists there is belief in the British and Irish Lions camp that world champions New Zealand can be beaten and the Test series kept alive.

The Lions need to achieve something they have only done twice before - in 1899 and 1989 - by overcoming a 1-0 deficit in their quest to win a Test series.

A 30-15 defeat to the All Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday - New Zealand's 39th successive game unbeaten there - means it is win or bust for the Lions in Wellington next Saturday.

And although history is stacked against the tourists, Wales centre Davies has no intention of throwing in the towel.

"Some boys might take a couple of days to get over that game because it was quite physical, but there is a sense in the camp that moving forward we can beat the All Blacks," he said.

"Everything is fixable. If we are more clinical and we put more pressure on them, who knows? They might start to tighten up, and the pressure comes on them then.

"It is a test of character. With this group, pressure has been put on us from the start of this tour, and we have reacted very well, and we need to make sure it is the same for this coming week.

"We have got to dust ourselves off, prepare for the Hurricanes game (on Tuesday), and then we have got another Test match.

"It is do or die in the series now, with the Test matches. But first things first, it is to support whoever who is picked to play against the Hurricanes.

"We have to win the second Test now. Everyone wants to get off to a head-start by winning the first match, but the best thing about the series is we have another chance next weekend. I am sure everyone will be looking forward to that already."

Although the Lions scored two tries - one of them a stunning 80-minute effort sparked by full-back Liam Williams' fearless counter-attack - they were left to bemoan missed opportunities as New Zealand took charge through their imperious forwards.

"We created chances, but we didn't finish them," Davies added. "We need to be more clinical against the best team in the world.

"Our discipline and error-count in that first 20 minutes gave them a 10-point head-start. We didn't take our chances, and we didn't get any scoreboard pressure on them. We probably left three tries out there, and that is the most disappointing thing."

The Lions arrived in Wellington on Sunday, with the Hurricanes on their immediate agenda before attention turns to next Saturday's Westpac Stadium appointment with New Zealand.

"Everything is fixable on our side of the ball," Davies said.

"If we are a bit more disciplined and we take our opportunities, and we're more alert like with their first try, we are in the game then and putting pressure on them.

"Credit to New Zealand, they took their chances, but we are looking forward to next week."