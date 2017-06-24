The Tin Man crowned best in Diamond Jubilee Stakes

The Tin Man came out on top after a thrilling climax to the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Successful over the course and distance in the British Champions Sprint, James Fanshawe's five-year-old was one of the leading contenders at 9-2 after finishing fifth on his reappearance in last month's Duke of York Stakes.

Tom Queally took his time before launching his challenge against the far rail in the final furlong.

The Tin Man responded generously to his rider's urgings and settled down to fight it out with Duke of York winner Tasleet and 2-1 favourite Limato.

The trio pulled nicely clear of the remainder and it was The Tin Man who passed the post in front of Tasleet, with Limato third.

Fanshawe said: "I'm a very relieved man and I'm very grateful to The Tin Man for putting up a fantastic performance, to Tom, who gave him a great ride, and everyone back at home.

"He doesn't tell you a thing at home this horse - he doesn't do anything in his home work.

"These are the horses you need. The Tin Man is a star horse and we're lucky to have him.

"There's no place like Royal Ascot and training Group One winners here is great. To have a horse of that calibre for the Fred Archer Partnership (owners) is really exciting.

"He's so laid back, the horse, and when he produces that sort of performance it's absolutely thrilling."

Queally, best known for partnering the great Frankel to each of his 14 career wins including two victories at Royal Ascot, was delighted to be back in the famous winner's circle.

He was speaking before having to argue his case in a stewards' inquiry, which saw the placings remain unaltered after both The Tin Man and Tasleet had appeared to squeeze Limato in the closing stages.

Queally said: "It's very hard to get a ride here and it's ever harder to ride a winner. I'm riding as good now as I was then (when Frankel was racing) and I will be for a few more years.

"He (The Tin Man) is a good horse in this division and he showed his authority there. It's not life or death but it's nice to get a winner here."

On future plans, Fanshawe added: "I'm just enjoying today, but he's in the July Cup so we'll see how he is over the next few days. It will be interesting when the four-year-olds meet the three-year-olds, as they look a good bunch."

Tasleet's trainer William Haggas said: "I'm delighted with the way the horse ran. To run on fast ground today and soft ground last time (at York) shows that I've been an idiot not running him over six furlongs before now.

"I think in the last furlong it was one of those things. Jim (Crowley) said there was one hell of a headwind and they were blown all over the place. I'll just have to swallow that."