Daryl Powell admits his side were given extra motivation to beat Leeds

Daryl Powell admits Castleford were motivated by Brian McDermott's bullish pre-match talk as they inflicted a seventh straight defeat on Leeds to move seven points clear at the top of Super League.

The Rhinos coach had warned the Tigers that Leeds were gunning for them and claimed the leaders had been overhyped by the media.

But Castleford continued their dominance over their big-city neighbours with a 23-12 victory that underlined their title credentials.

"Yes they did," Powell replied when asked whether McDermott's comments had motivated his side.

"We were always going to be motivated but you recognise what you're going to be coming into.

"'Battle zone' I think were the words Brian used and we wanted to come here and prove we're good enough to go into those types of situations and come out of the other side. I thought we did that really well.

"I could see what Brian was trying to do - he wanted them to get after us and I thought they did that."

Leeds were aggressive in defence throughout but poor handling in greasy conditions meant Castleford enjoyed more of the ball and the Rhinos eventually ran out of steam.

Ash Handley had given Leeds the lead but tries from Super League's top scorer Greg Eden, Zak Hardaker - on his return to Headingley - and Grant Millington knocked the stuffing out of the hosts.

Adam Cuthbertson scored with 20 minutes remaining but Castleford's advantage was never truly threatened as they passed another major test in their bid for a first Super League crown.

"I thought we were awesome," said Powell. "Defensively we were superb.

"It was one of those nights you might see at the end of the season so I thought it was quite symbolic for us.

"We exorcised some demons from our game against Salford earlier in the year when it was wet and we didn't really play.

"We played enough tonight without going over the top. Luke Gale's control of the game was absolutely outstanding.

"It was an excellent performance from us in tough conditions.

"We would have got rid of a few doubts about us as a team tonight which I'm really pleased with."

Leeds are now eight points behind the Tigers and McDermott admitted he has given up on the League Leaders' Shield, which he believes is destined for Castleford.

"I think Cas have got that," he said. "It's maybe not in the cupboard but the cupboard doors are open and waiting."

The Rhinos remain in the top four despite the setback but McDermott warned they must improve in attack.

"I'm really proud of a group of men that keep showing up for each other and defending as they did," he said.

"But I couldn't be any more disappointed with what Castleford didn't have to defend.

"I don't think we'll be as poor as that again this year with the ball."