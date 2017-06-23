Caravaggio could be asked to conquer Everest in late-season adventure

Aidan O'Brien is eyeing a potential trip to Australia with Caravaggio after he justified the hype to win the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

The son of Scat Daddy put his unbeaten record and huge reputation on the line in the three-year-old-only Group One and it was by no means a straightforward task with the Godolphin-owned pair of Harry Angel and Blue Point both formidable opponents.

Harry Angel dominated from the front in last month's Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock and adopted the same trail-blazing tactics under Adam Kirby.

Blue Point beat Harry Angel in the Pavilion Stakes over the course and distance in early May and loomed up to challenge inside the final furlong.

Harry Angel managed to see him off on this occasion, but had no answer when the more patiently-ridden 5-6 favourite Caravaggio stormed by late on under Ryan Moore and there was three-quarters of a length between them at the line.

O'Brien said: " He's obviously a brilliant horse. It was only his second run back and we've been afraid to do too much because we didn't want to lose that brilliance that he has. Ryan gave him a brilliant ride and his change of pace is unbelievable.

"He's very quick - I don't think we've ever had a quicker horse."

Outlining plans that could involve a trip to Randwick racecourse in October for what will be the richest race in the world on turf, O'Brien said: "The lads will talk about what to do, but you'd think about the July Cup (Newmarket).

"We were thinking about something like that in the mid-summer and then give him a break and the lads have it in their heads about the Everest Stakes in Australia in the autumn.

"That's why we didn't want to be too hard on him now. He is only a three-year-old and it's a long way through a year."

Moore was suitably impressed by the performance.

"I think that was a proper race, he's beaten two very good horses there," said the jockey.

"They made him work but he was going away at the end."

Coolmore supremo John Magnier already has one eye on Caravaggio's future career as a stallion.

He said: " Any winner here always means something.

"We were unlucky to lose Scat Daddy a few years ago and I think that is his fourth winner this week so hopefully this fellow will take his place.

"Aidan has always said he's one of the quickest he's ever had and he's still unbeaten.

"He's a better racehorse than Scat Daddy and it is a cross that we need, it's fortunate for us he's come at the right time."

Harry Angel filled the runner-up spot, half a length in front of Blue Point, with the trio pulling nicely clear of American challenger Bound For Nowhere.

Harry Angel's trainer Clive Cox said: "It was a great horse race. He wore his heart on his sleeve a little bit going out in front, but when you take the blindfold off they jump that quick and there's nothing you can do about it.

"It was close. The winner had to work to get us, so I don't think there's any doubt after finishing second in a Group One it will take long for him to take his Group One somewhere.

"We'll just see how he comes out of this before we plan where to go next."

Charlie Appleby said of Blue Point: "I think we're all singing from the same hymn sheet by saying we're not going to see a sprint like that for a long time.

"William (Buick) got off and said it was a great race to ride in. They've gone quick and they've all kept finding."

RaceBets make Caravaggio 4-1 favourite for the Everest, and quote Lady Aurelia at 10-1.