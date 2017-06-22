Chris Froome in talks to extend Team Sky contract as Tour de France nears

Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is negotiating an extension to his contract at Team Sky in a move which would likely secure the future of the British squad.

Team Sky were founded by Sir Dave Brailsford in 2009 and launched in 2010, with Froome joining from their inception.

The future of the squad has been scrutinised in recent months, but the fact Froome is ready to commit to Team Sky suggests the future is bright.

"I'm currently still under contract until the end of 2018 with Team Sky, but we are talking about an extension," Froome told Press Association Sport.

"I think that does go to show that I am happy in the team and I've got no plans on going anywhere just yet.

"To me, Team Sky does feel like home. I've managed to win three Tours whilst being at Team Sky and with the support of the team, the structure around me."

The future of Froome and Team Sky has been subject of speculation in the past nine months, but it appears any tensions have been smoothed over.

Froome did not immediately back Brailsford when reports emerged of a rider plot to ask the Team Sky principal to quit.

Those reports were quashed, with Froome taking time over a considered response when he apologised for Team Sky's handling of an affair which has seen them investigated by UK Anti-Doping.

Team Sky, Brailsford and Sir Bradley Wiggins have denied wrongdoing over a medical delivery to the June 2011 Criterium du Dauphine, which is the central part of the ongoing UKAD investigation.

Froome insists his relationship with Brailsford is "good" and the 32-year-old wants to race on for "the next five, six years, if my body will allow me to".

He added: "Mentally that's what I've got in my mind."

Wiggins, who became the Tour's first British winner in 2012, was last September revealed by hackers to have received three therapeutic use exemptions for triamcinolone, a powerful corticosteroid with a history of abuse in cycling.

Brailsford and Wiggins insisted the injections, administered before three of Wiggins' biggest races in 2011, 2012 and 2013, were medically necessary to combat Wiggins' pollen allergy. Wiggins, who left Team Sky in April 2015, retired last December.

Froome, Tour runner-up to Wiggins in 2012, has been outspoken on the use of TUEs - effectively a doctor's note permitting the use of otherwise-banned substances - in the past.

He declined medication which would have required a TUE en route to winning the 2015 Tour when struggling with illness.

He did not wish to say any more on the topic ahead of the 2017 Tour, which begins in Dusseldorf on July 1, when he will seek a fourth title in five editions.

Froome recently dismissed a link with Swiss-American squad BMC Racing, who are led by his friend Richie Porte. Froome considers Porte to be the Tour favourite.

Asked if he had considered trying to force an exit from Team Sky in the past nine months, Froome said: "No. The only person from BMC I've really been in touch with recently has been Richie - and that hasn't been about contract negotiations. Complete mystery to me where that came from."

Froome was doused in urine and abused by roadside spectators during the 2015 Tour, when he had to combat baseless doping allegations.

And after earning the French public's respect and affection, particularly after ascending Mont Ventoux by foot during his 2016 Tour win, Froome does not anticipate the recent furore surrounding Team Sky to have any impact on this year's race.

"Racing over in France last week (in the Dauphine), the positive reception on the roads there, I certainly don't foresee there being any issues," Froome said.