Sam Whitelock happy to be in exclusive club ahead of first Lions Test

New Zealand's second-row giant Sam Whitelock feels fortunate to have an opportunity to face the British and Irish Lions in his career.

The Lions will play their first Test match for 12 years on New Zealand soil this weekend when they tackle the All Blacks at Eden Park.

And while 85-time international Whitelock intends to do everything in his power to silence the Lions' roar, he fully understands Saturday's historical importance.

"This first Test sits right up there," he said. "It is something only a few great All Blacks get to do.

"Some guys can have outstanding 10-year careers and never get to play against them (Lions). It's very fortunate for this current squad to be involved.

"Comparing it to other big games, there is a similar amount of pressure there, with the hype and the atmosphere. It has been one of those things that we've been talking about all year.

"Now it's here, and the boys are really excited about it. You can see the energy out there. It is something really easy to get up for.

"You ask anyone walking down the street, and they will talk about previous tours, whether it be the Lions or other international sides, playing three-Test series.

"Playing the same team three times is a challenge, and hopefully these tours stay around."

Whitelock has already experienced at first hand the Lions' quality, captaining the Crusaders when they suffered a 12-3 defeat against them in Christchurch 11 days ago.

"The Lions really suffocated us and put pressure on us," he added.

"Our discipline in the Crusaders game was not anywhere near where it had been throughout the year, and we suffered because of it and allowed them to kick to the corners, kick penalties and build scoreboard pressure through it.

"There were good learnings for myself and the other guys involved, and hopefully we've passed those on to the whole squad."

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster's Lions memories stretch back to the 1971 tour and, like Whitelock, he is relishing being involved in a Test series.

"I was living in Mosgill at the time in 1971 when the Lions were playing down there, and my father took my brother but not me, so I sulked about that. That was my first memory of the Lions," he said.

"I enjoyed playing against them (for Waikato) in 1993. It is something that gets us out of bed in the morning.

"Part of being an All Black, part of our legacy, is that we love these big occasions, and playing the best of the northern hemisphere on these tour situations is a great thing to be involved in.

"When you look back at the great Lions players and great All Blacks players, they have always been special times."