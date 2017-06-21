Confusion surrounds plans for reallocated medal ceremonies at London 2017

London 2017's plans for special ceremonies to reallocate medals won by drugs cheats at past championships and Olympics are in limbo because of delays in recovering those medals and legal challenges.

The organisers of this summer's world championships had been hoping to dish out medals to the likes of British favourites Jessica Ennis-Hill, Jo Pavey and Kelly Sotherton during the morning session on Friday, August 10 - one of three sessions over the 10 days without a scheduled medal ceremony.

A spokesperson for London 2017 told Press Association Sport: "The organisers of London 2017 can confirm we have made an offer to host additional medal ceremonies during the World Championships this summer and will happily work with partners from both the IAAF and the IOC to assist with any medal reallocations required."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) told Press Association Sport it was up to each nation to decide how, when and where to reallocate Olympic medals but said only the British Olympic Association has asked to do so in a public ceremony at London 2017.

It is understood that any Olympic medals awarded in a special ceremony in London this summer will be handed out by a British sporting dignitary from either the IOC or International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Currently, however, the only ceremony is likely to be for the bronze medals from the men's 4x400 metres relay at the 2008 Olympics, which were originally won by Russia's quartet only for them to be disqualified when Denis Alekseyev tested positive for a steroid as part of the IOC's reanalysis of samples from 2008 and 2012.

That elevated the British team of Michael Bingham, Martyn Rooney, Andrew Steele and Robert Tobin to third place and on Wednesday the BOA confirmed it had received those medals from the IOC.

In a statement, BOA chief executive Bill Sweeney said: " We are now working with our colleagues at the International Olympic Committee, International Association Athletes Federations and UK Athletics to find an appropriate time to observe an official Olympic medal ceremony to rightly honour these deserving athletes."

The BOA, however, is still waiting for medals from three other events at Beijing 2008: the heptathlon (a bronze for Sotherton), the women's javelin (a bronze for Goldie Sayers) and the women's 4x400 metres relay (bronzes for Christine Ohuruogu, Marilyn Okoro, Nicola Sanders and Sotherton).

These medals are the result of athletes from Belarus and Russia being caught out by the IOC's retests but some of those involved have appealed against their positive tests and their cases are progressing slowly through the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Sotherton's heptathlon bronze, for example, was originally claimed by Russia's Tatyana Chernova, who also deprived Ennis-Hill of the gold medal at the 2011 Worlds in Daegu.

But Chernova has now been caught cheating three times, all by reanalysing stored samples taken throughout her career, and lost most of her results when her appeal to CAS failed last November. That ruling did not cover her bronze medal at Beijing 2008 but in April it was confirmed by the IOC that she was cheating then, too.

None of those medals has been delivered to the IAAF, though, and it is believed she is contesting the most recent retest positive.

It is the same story for several other British athletes waiting for medals they lost to cheats at European and world level, indoors and outdoors, over the last decade.

Pavey is still waiting to receive a bronze medal from the 2007 Worlds, which was originally won by Turkish doper Elvan Abeylegesse.

That result was confirmed by the IAAF in March but it is unclear if the 43-year-old British runner will be able to receive the medal in London this summer. Hattie Archer is another still waiting, in her case for Spanish cheat Marta Dominguez's European steeplechase bronze from 2010.

The extent of the backlog, created largely by the belated discovery of Russia's state-sponsored doping programme, becomes apparent when you consider the implications of the latest batch of banned Russians.

According to Russian media, distance runner Inga Abitova, Alexseyez and sprinter Anastasiya Kapachinskaya have all been given four-year bans and lost all their results since 2008 for second offences.

This should mean upgrades for several British relays, including bronze medals for the women's 4x400 metres teams at the 2009 and 2011 Worlds.