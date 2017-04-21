Ugo Ehiogu's call for kindness earns attention after his death

A final tweet from Ugo Ehiogu promoting kindness has gone viral after the former England defender's death.

Ehiogu's passing was announced by Tottenham this morning, the 44-year-old dying after suffering a cardiac arrest at the club's training ground on Thursday.

Ehiogu was Tottenham's under-23 coach and tributes have poured in to a "gentle giant".

That eulogy from Lee Hendrie was summed by Ehiogu's final post on Twitter, with the former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough man calling for acts of kindness in a poignant message.

Sent on March 29, he said: "Gave a homeless girl £10 last night in Dalston. She didn't ask or beg. Random impulsive act from me. Not gona lie. Felt good. #dosomethingkind."

As a result, people from across the world have promoted the #dosomethingkind - the hashtag was trending in Great Britain and the United States - with some donating £10 to charities in memory of Ehiogu.

User Tom B (@tom_anyname) tweeted: "Just donated £10 to each of @ShelterCymru & @TheBHF via random London marathon runners in memory of Ugo #dosomethingkind."

Shelter Cymru (@ShelterCymru) replied to the generous donation saying: "Thank you Tom you have helped to prevent homelessness in Wales #dosomethingkind."

Peter Thain (@MrThain) wanted everyone to following the defender's message, he tweeted: "Shocking news regarding Ugo Ehiogu. Perhaps take his advice in his final tweet and #dosomethingkind today. #RIPUgo."

Former Premier League footballer Paul Dickov (@OfficialPDickov) tweeted: "Sums the man up #gentleman #dosomethingkind