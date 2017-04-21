Ross Murdoch wins British breastroke title in Sheffield

Ross Murdoch won gold in the 200 metre breaststroke on day four of the British Championships, putting himself in contention for this summer's worlds.

The Scot, reigning Commonwealth champion, won in two minutes 9.15 seconds - outside the automatic qualification mark for the World Championships in Budapest but inside the consideration time of 2mins 10.52secs.

Second-placed James Wilby also passed the mark after a big push in the final 50m saw him finish in 2mins 10.01secs.

Murdoch said: "It's been a long road since the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and I've had a tough couple of seasons but I'm glad to come here this year and have a really good go at it.

"The time isn't near my best but I've certainly got a decent background of work behind me and I'm looking forward to the next 14 weeks. We'll get sharper on my skills and get an even bigger background of work in ahead of the summer."

James Guy won his third medal of the meeting with gold in the 100m butterfly, also beating the consideration mark for his event in a new personal best of 51.52secs.

Adam Barrett came second, with Duncan Scott in bronze.

The women's 100m freestyle saw 16-year-old Freya Anderson edge Siobhan-Marie O'Connor in a personal best of 54.35s, while Rosie Rudin also lowered her own fastest time in the 200m backstroke.

She finished powerfully in her home pool ahead of Jessica Fullalove and Charlotte Evans.