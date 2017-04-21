Real and Atletico Madrid to do battle in Champions League semi-finals

Real Madrid will do battle with their city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

This will be the fourth successive season the rivals have met in the competition and Atleti have yet to get the better of Los Blancos across that run.

Real won both the 2014 and 2016 finals against their foes from across Madrid, with Diego Simeone's men now having the opportunity to exact revenge when the sides meet in the last four.

Monaco and Juventus go head-to-head in the other semi-final clash as the June 3 finale at Cardiff's Principality Stadium looms large.

The semi-final first legs will be played on May 2 and 3, with Real Madrid and Monaco starting at home in their respective ties.

The return fixtures will be played the following week, when Atletico will be hoping to end their Champions League heartache by finally overcoming their rivals.

Atleti have finished runners-up in the competition on three occasions, whereas Real's victory last year was their 11th in the competition.

Gareth Bale would love nothing more than to win the competition in his hometown of Cardiff, while Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will hope to add the trophy that has so far eluded him during his glittering career.

The 39-year-old's side will be home for the second leg against Monaco, whose young, exciting team knocked out Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals.

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira posted on Twitter: "@AS_Monaco! Strong team with many talented players & an impressive run this season. We have to be careful, but the goal is clear