James Hall holds nerve to take bronze medal in Cluj

James Hall held his nerve on the high bar once again to secure a bronze medal in the men's all-around final at the European Gymnastics Championships in Cluj.

The Kent 21-year-old went into the last of six apparatus holding off Russia's Nikita Ignatyev and a repeat of his superb display in qualifying saw him cling on for his first major senior international medal.

Ukraine's Olympic silver medallist Oleg Verniaiev won gold with a score of 85.866, with Russia's Artur Dalaloyan second on 85.498 and Hall in bronze on 84.664.

In another boost for the next generation of British gymnastic talent, 18-year-old Joe Fraser took a break from revising for his business A-level exam next month to finish a creditable fifth.

Hall admitted he had to cope with the extra pressure of knowing Ignatyev had pipped him in similar circumstances in a recent World Cup in Stuttgart and was determined to avoid another near-miss.

Hall told Press Association Sport: "I knew Ignatyev was in contention and I thought, the same thing can't happen again. I knew what I had to do and I went out and did my routine.

"It's hard to admit that this medal has not always been a prospect. I've failed to make the team so many times that I've been left wondering how hard I have to work to make it.

"But in the past few months I've really started to believe in myself and what the guys achieved in Rio really motivated me 100 per cent. I've justified that by coming away with a bronze medal."

Hall will now turn his focus onto Sunday's individual high bar final, and vowed to once again "go for broke" in his quest for a second podium place at the Championships.

"I'm absolutely going to go all out for it on Sunday," added Hall. "My all-around medal has taken all of the pressure off and I'm going to go and perform and see what happens."