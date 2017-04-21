British cities invited to make 2022 Commonwealth Games bid

British cities interested in hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games have been invited to submit detailed proposals to the government.

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley has vowed to work with prospective cities and relevant Commonwealth Games Associations on a "detailed assessment" of whether to submit an official bid.

Liverpool, Birmingham, London and Manchester are among the British cities to have expressed an interest in staging the event after it was stripped from Durban in March.

Bradley said: ""Hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2022 could give us an opportunity to step up and show the very best of Global Britain as an outward-looking nation that is confident on the world stage.

"So it's only right that we look into the potential for hosting one of the world's biggest sporting events on home soil.

"Britain has a wealth of expertise in staging major sports events, inspiring people to get involved in sport and helping to grow our economy.

"The British people embrace these events and always give a warm welcome to the world. I would urge cities to consider if they have the desire and capability to stage the Games in 2022 as they could bring benefits not just to their city but across the country."

The Commonwealth Games Federation will study the proposals by all those cities which express formal expressions of interest.

Sydney, Melbourne, Toronto and Kuala Lumpur are among the other cities believed to be considering a bid to stage the event.