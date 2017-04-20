Tiger Woods: I've had back surgery and it went well

Tiger Woods has announced he has undergone successful back surgery.

The 41-year-old released a statement on Thursday confirming he had an operation to alleviate "ongoing pain in his back and leg".

The 14-time major winner announced on his official website: "The surgery went well, and I'm optimistic this will relieve my back spasms and pain.

"When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long."

Woods has not played competitively since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic at the start of February due to back spasms.

The former world number one attempted to return in time for the Masters at Augusta National earlier this month, but said his back rehabilitation did not allow him the time to get "tournament ready".

The statement said the former world number one will now rest for several weeks before beginning therapy and treatment, adding that patients typically return to full activity in around six months.

Doctor Richard Guyer, who performed the operation, said: "After he recovers from surgery, he will gradually begin his rehabilitation until he is completely healed.

"Once that's accomplished, his workouts will be geared to allowing him to return to competitive golf."