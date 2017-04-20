Brendan Foster to retire as commentator after World Championships

Brendan Foster has announced he will retire from his role as a BBC commentator after this summer's World Championships.

Foster, who won gold over 5,000 metres at the European Championships in 1974, has worked for the broadcaster since 1980.

During that time he has covered nine summer Olympic Games, every Commonwealth Games since 1982 and every World Championships since its debut back in 1983. The 69-year-old has been ever-present at the London Marathon since its inception in 1981 but his co-commentary at The Mall this Sunday will be his 37th and last.

Foster said: "'I have loved every minute of my time working for BBC Sport. It has genuinely been a privilege and I am very lucky to have done what I have done since my competitive career finished.

''My very first commentary was shortly after the 1980 Olympics at a cross-country event at Gateshead and that's when I started to work with the greatest sports broadcaster of all time David Coleman.

"David was just so professional and diligent and he taught me so much - from what to say and how to say it - and he also taught me that if you want to be a good commentator or analyst, you have to be prepared and do your research and work hard.

'After David retired, Steve Cram took over and working with 'Crammy' for almost 20 years has been so special too. It may be because of our north-east roots we developed a chemistry on air that worked so well.

"We have had so many special days, and those recently with Sir Mo Farah winning golds galore, particularly at the Olympic Games, are commentaries that stick out in the memory as we have witnessed true greatness. Mo's achievements are unlikely to be beaten by any British athlete in history.

''I have commentated on some great races, run by some of the very best athletes of all time - Seb Coe, Steve Cram, Paula Radcliffe, Haile Gebrselassie, Kenenisa Bekele, David Rudisha and of course Mo. I have been lucky.

"It's also been an honour to work with so many great people who have been a part of the BBC athletics team - both in front of and behind the camera. I've made many friends and had so many great experiences along the way and I will miss it very much."