Billy Monger appeal raises over £100,000 within hours

A fund to raise money for British Formula 4 driver Billy Monger, who has undergone amputations on both of his legs after being involved in a high-speed crash at Donington Park on Sunday, has raised over £100,000 within hours of being set up.

The JHR Developments team have set up a JustGiving page with the aim of raising £260,000 and made an announcement via their Twitter account to say that all donations would go "directly to Billy's future".

The tweet continued: "From all of us at JHR and the Monger family, we gratefully appreciate any donations no matter how big or small. Thanks for your support."

The 17-year-old from Charlwood, Surrey was left fighting for his life after he was injured in a collision with the Carlin car being driven by Finnish driver Patrik Pasma, which appeared to have stopped on the racetrack.

Onboard footage from a camera on Monger's JHR car showed him seeming to run into the back of Pasma's stationary car.

After being trapped in his car for an hour and a half at the Leicestershire circuit, the British driver was airlifted to the nearby Queen's Medical centre in Nottingham.

A statement on the JustGiving page says: " After being involved in one of the most horrific crashes motorsport has seen Billy Monger is a teenager that needs little introduction. Thousands of people have already watched the haunting footage of the crash which left Billy fighting for his life.

"S adly Billy has had amputations to both legs.

"Well known in motorsport for being not only an extremely talented young driver but for also being a truly special 17-year-old - loved and admired by his team, fellow competitors, supporters and of course his devoted family.

"Having always been a fighter Billy has already overcome big hurdles in his career - struggling for budget Billy has fought his way into top-flight motorsport, however, we now need your kindness and support to help give Billy and his family the best chance to fight these injuries that will affect Billy's life so massively."

The post, which is signed by the Monger family and Steven Hunter/JHR Developments, continues: " We are in the process of establishing a trust to receive, hold, manage and expend funds for Billy's benefit. In the meantime you can help start the process by donating online.

"Donations will be used to fund the care, treatments and therapies required by Billy in the immediate future and going forward, helping him to return to a full and active life."

Within a few hours of being launched on Wednesday afternoon the fund had passed the £100,000 mark on its way towards a target of £260,000.