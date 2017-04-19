More details set to emerge of controversial Sir Mo Farah injection

Further details about a controversial injection received by Sir Mo Farah could emerge as a doctor gives evidence to MPs today.

Dr Robin Chakraverty, formerly of UK Athletics, is due to appear before the Culture, Media and Sport committee as part of an ongoing inquiry into doping in sport.

Chakraverty, who now works with the England football team, administered an intravenous infusion to Farah prior to his London Marathon debut in 2014.

The substance concerned was L-carnitine, which is legal provided it is not infused in a quantity greater than 50 millilitres every six hours.

Farah and his coach Alberto Salazar, who allowed the injection, deny any wrongdoing.

UKA's head of endurance Barry Fudge and chief executive Ed Warner are among those also due to speak, along with UK Sport chief executive Liz Nicholls, as the inquiry focuses on athletics.

The Farah matter came to light following the leaking of a report from the United States Anti-Doping Agency. It was also reported that USADA has been unable to ascertain if the injection given to Farah was legal or not because UKA failed to properly record the amount infused.

Allegations of abuse of drugs at the Nike Oregon Project, where Salazar is based, and the responsibilities of governing bodies in combatting doping will be discussed.

Damian Collins MP, chair of the CMS committee, said: "In this hearing the committee wants to look at how the anti-doping rules, and the protocols around athletes' use of medication is policed by people working within sport.

"As with our investigation into cycling, we are interested as well in the responsibilities of the governing bodies to ensure that the rules are being followed correctly."

The USADA has welcomed the hearing as it continues its own investigations.