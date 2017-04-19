Centurion Ronaldo tops Champions League scoring charts

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals in the Champions League after netting a hat-trick for Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Ronaldo's treble helped Real record a 4-2 second-leg victory over Bayern Munich after extra time at the Bernabeu, with the reigning champions progressing to the semi-finals 6-3 on aggregate.

Ronaldo, who claimed another first when he reached 100 goals in all European competitions after netting twice in the first leg in Munich, now has 101 Champions League goals - one of which was scored in the qualifying rounds.

Here are the top five goalscorers in Champions League history:

1: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid) - 101 goals.

2: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 94

3: Raul (Real Madrid, Schalke) - 71

4: Ruud van Nistelrooy (PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Hamburg) - 60

5: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kiev, AC Milan, Chelsea) - 59