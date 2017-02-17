facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Dina Asher-Smith ruled out of Indoor Grand Prix after fracturing ankle

Dina Asher-Smith has been ruled out of the Indoor Grand Prix after fracturing an ankle.

Dina Asher-Smith is out of the Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday
The 21-year-old sprinter, who won Olympic bronze as part of Britain's 4x100 metres women's relay team at Rio 2016, misses Saturday's meet in Birmingham after rolling her ankle in training on Thursday night.

The British 100m and 200m record-holder had been due to run in the 60m on Saturday but suffered injury in her final training session.

Asher-Smith confirmed the injury on her Twitter account with British Athletics also firming up the news on Friday afternoon.

She tweeted: "Last session before the Grand Prix... Last reactive jump... And I land awkwardly on my foot and fracture it