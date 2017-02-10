facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoringFamily Notices►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Explosion reported at Flamanville nuclear plant
News: JEP Opinion: A positive message for Joy
News: Do you know Claire and Andy? Jersey Post call for Islanders' help to track down couple
News: Man arrested following 'grossly offensive' Facebook comments about refugee visit
Business: ‘Safe harbour status is one of our strengths’
Business: Jersey ‘in good place post-Brexit’
News: Refugee: ‘Ignore the racist comments’

England Lions duo Liam Livingstone and Saqib Mahmood sign new Lancashire deals

Lancashire's England Lions duo Liam Livingstone and Saqib Mahmood have signed new contracts with the county.

Liam Livingstone, here doing 12th man duties for England, has signed a new Lancashire deal
Liam Livingstone, here doing 12th man duties for England, has signed a new Lancashire deal

Livingstone, a 23-year-old batsman, has extended his stay until 2019 and Mahmood, a 19-year-old seamer, until 2018.

The Lancashire Academy graduates enjoyed breakthrough seasons for the first team in 2016, playing for England Lions last summer against Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A. Livingstone made further Lions appearances in December.

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple said: "We're delighted Liam and Saqib have signed new deals with the club. They are two highly promising young cricketers who have made real progress over the last 12 months."