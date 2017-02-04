ICC confirms league plans but faces BCCI opposition over 'Big Three' scale-back

The International Cricket Council has confirmed radical plans to introduce leagues to Tests and one-dayers, but its hopes of phasing out the controversial 'Big Three' model has been met with resistance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

In an effort to give international cricket significant structure, a meeting of the ICC's chief executives' committee in Dubai has yielded an agreement to put forward plans for a nine-team Test league to run over a two-year period from 2019.

A 13-team ODI league over a three-year cycle and a regional Twenty20 competition structure - both acting as qualifying mechanisms for the World Cup and World T20 - have also been included in the proposals, which will be put to the ICC board to be ratified at its next meeting in April.

ICC chief executive Dave Richardson said: "The ICC chief executives' committee has explored a whole range of solutions to the future structure of bilateral cricket ranging from the status quo to two-tier leagues and every possible option in between.

"The model the group has agreed on enables us to provide context for all three formats of the game, and, in the case of the ODI and T20 solutions, the approach goes beyond the full members and aligns bilateral cricket with qualification for ICC events."

The restructuring of Test cricket will be seen as an important step forward for a format that is decreasing in popularity during the ongoing Twenty20 boom, having existed on a bilateral basis for almost 140 years without meaningful change.

While the ICC has kept details of its proposals to a minimum, Ireland and Afghanistan have been given hope of attaining full member status subject to meeting the criteria.

Ireland and Afghanistan, along with Zimbabwe, would probably not initially feature in the league system - involving the top nine Test-playing nations - but would be guaranteed a 'consistent and confirmed schedule' of Test matches.

It remains to be seen if there will be any implications for the staging of so-called 'icon' series such as the Ashes or several of those involving India. ICC spokesmen have been at pains throughout, however, to confirm the status of such historic rivalries will remain protected and undiminished.

Structural changes were not the only matter discussed in Dubai, with the 2014 financial model which saw England, Australia and India claim a greater share of the revenue from global events set to be scaled back in favour of more equitable distribution.

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said: "Today was an important step forward for the future of the ICC and cricket around the world. The proposals from the working group to reverse the resolutions of 2014 and deliver a revised constitution and financial model were accepted by the ICC board and now we will work collectively to refine the detail for final sign-off in April.

"I want the ICC to be reasonable and fair in our approach to all 105 members and the revised constitution and financial model does that. There are still details to work through and concerns to be addressed, but the principle of change is agreed and not for debate."

The new financial model has received preliminary support, but one stumbling block is the BCCI voting against it - explaining that its Supreme Court-appointed committee of administrators was not given sufficient time to review the proposals.

A statement from the BCCI said: "(BCCI representative) Mr Vikram Limaye reiterated that BCCI cannot consider these as the official base documents as the committee of administrators, appointed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, was formed only four days ago and voted against the proposals."