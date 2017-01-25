Worcester go for Gold as South African joins Premiership survival battle

Worcester have appointed South African Gary Gold as their new director of rugby.

The former Bath, London Irish and Newcastle boss will join Worcester next Monday. The Warriors said his role will initially be until the end of this season.

Worcester are facing a battle for Aviva Premiership survival, currently standing just one point above bottom club Bristol.

Worcester have not had a rugby director since Dean Ryan left Sixways last summer, with cu rrent head coach Carl Hogg being in charge of first-team affairs.

Gold, 49, has also worked as an assistant coach with the Springboks, being involved in the 2011 World Cup campaign, while his latest role was at South African Super Rugby franchise the Sharks.

Worcester chief e xecutive Jim O'Toole said: "Gary is highly regarded in the global game.

"He is someone who has always taken clubs forward and managed to get the best out of players and staff.

"We believe that working with head coach Carl Hogg and his coaching team, he will take us in the right direction for the rest of this campaign to achieve the obvious goal of improving our league position."

Gold added: "The opportunity to return to the Premiership to oversee such an exciting project is something which hugely appeals to me, and I am looking forward to getting started.

"There are nine Premiership games remaining this season, and the hard work has already begun as we look to rise to the challenge and ensure the rest of the season is a success."

Worcester have also a nnounced the signing of Scotland international prop Ryan Grant.

The 31-year-old has joined from Glasgow Warriors with immediate effect.

Grant, who has won 25 caps and was part of the 2013 British and Irish Lions squad in Australia, helped Glasgow win the Guinness PRO12 title in 2015.

Worcester head coach Hogg said: " Ryan possesses an abundance of experience at the highest level of the game and has been successful in club and international rugby.

"He was a major driving force in Glasgow's PRO12 title-winning season, and his Lions selection in 2013 illustrates the high regard in which he is held within rugby."