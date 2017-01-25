Sydney Sixers' bowler Joe Mennie back in hospital with fractured skull

Sydney Sixers' pace bowler Joe Mennie has been re-admitted to hospital after sustaining a "small fracture" to his skull and a "minor brain bleed" following a training incident on Monday.

The Sixers were practising in the nets ahead of their Big Bash League semi-final against the Brisbane Heat when former England batsman Michael Lumb struck a straight drive back towards the bowler, hitting the 28-year-old on the side of the head.

Mennie, who has made one Test appearance for Australia against South Africa in November, was taken to hospital for medical checks before being discharged on Monday evening.

But further scans by Cricket Australia medical officials on Tuesday found that his injury was worse than first feared.

Chief medical officer John Orchard told the official Big Bash League's website: "Joe was reviewed by a Cricket Australia doctor on Tuesday and had some scans performed that revealed a small fracture and associated minor brain bleed.

"Whilst this is a serious injury, Joe is feeling well. We believe that this is a stable injury and will not require surgery.

"As a precautionary measure, Joe has been admitted to hospital for observation and will continue to be assessed by a neurosurgeon to determine best course of action."

It is the second serious injury to have occurred during this year's competition after Melbourne Renegades wicketkeeper Peter Nevill burst a blood vessel in his cheek when he was hit in the face by a bat that slipped out of Sixers' batsman Brad Hodge's hand.

The incident also happened just one day after footballer Ryan Mason fractured his skull in an accidental clash of heads with Gary Cahill during Hull's Premier League match with Chelsea.