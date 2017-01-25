Former Lancashire captain Tom Smith retires from cricket

Lancashire all-rounder Tom Smith has announced his immediate retirement from cricket due to a back injury.

Smith was handed the Red Rose captaincy in 2015 after a fruitful campaign the year before, but a back complaint which required an operation ruled him out for the majority of the campaign.

A recurrence of the injury, necessitating more surgery, has forced the 31-year-old to end his career prematurely.

He said: "It's with great sadness that I've had to retire from the professional game due to injury.

"Following medical advice and recently becoming a father my long-term health is most important at this time."

Smith, a regular in all three formats when fit for the Red Rose, finishes with a record of 3,972 runs and 241 wickets in 107 first-class appearances, while he also played in 73 List A and 96 Twenty20 matches.

He contributed 459 runs and 25 wickets from 12 fixtures as Lancashire claimed the County Championship title in 2011 and England Lions recognition followed three years later after a season in which he registered 773 runs and 54 wickets.

Smith added: "(The 2011 title win) will always be remembered as a great highlight from my career, but to have the honour of captaining this great county, albeit for a brief period, is something that I'm very proud of.

"While it's disappointing to be leaving the game in this fashion I'm very excited about the journey that lies ahead, and keen to venture into the world outside of cricket to take on a new challenge."

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple added: "It's very sad that Tom has had to retire. He has made an outstanding contribution to Lancashire County Cricket Club.

"He is one of the nicest guys I know and it has been a privilege to play alongside him and then coach him. He was always 100 per cent committed to the club and he will always be welcomed back at Emirates Old Trafford."