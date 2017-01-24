facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Teenager attacked in street by 'youths'
News: Cyclists in hospital after crashes in icy weather
News: Driver flips car at Anne Port
News: CONFIRMED: Chief Minister accepts Senator Philip Ozouf's offer to 'step aside'
News: Assistant Chief Minister Philip Ozouf's resignation accepted by Gorst
News: Has Barbu the Neanderthal man been abducted?
News: Senator Philip Ozouf offers to 'step aside' as Assistant Chief Minsiter

Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe out for around 10 weeks with knee injury

Sunderland boss David Moyes has been dealt a fresh blow after learning that striker Victor Anichebe could be sidelined for around 10 weeks by a knee injury.

Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe is facing up to 10 weeks on the sidelines
Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe is facing up to 10 weeks on the sidelines

The 28-year-old was hurt minutes after coming on as a substitute in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League defeat at West Brom, but managed to finish the game.

However, Press Association Sport understands a scan has since confirmed that he suffered medial ligament damage and that means he is likely to be out of action for up to 10 weeks.

With Duncan Watmore already on the long-term casualty list, that means Jermain Defoe is Moyes' only fit specialist senior frontman, although Fabio Borini can play in that role.

With just a week of the January transfer window remaining, and funds tight on Wearside, the Black Cats face another major challenge to try to find cover for yet another desperate fight against relegation.

Free agent Anichebe signed a short-term deal until the end of the season in September after impressing in training under his former Everton manager and has quickly become a crowd favourite.

He returned to the squad at the Hawthorns after a hamstring injury, but now faces a lengthy spell in the treatment room.