Sunderland's Papy Djilobodji charged with violent conduct by FA

Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association after an incident late in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League defeat at West Brom.

Djilobodji appeared to swing his arms towards Baggies midfielder Darren Fletcher at an 86th-minute free-kick - a clash missed by referee Craig Pawson but caught on video.

The Senegal international, who was sent off against Hull earlier this season, faces a potential four-match ban if found guilty of the charge.

Any retrospective punishment for Djilobodji would come at a bad time for Sunderland boss David Moyes, who saw his side sink back to the foot of the table on Saturday.

Despite a series of less than stellar performances for his side this season, the 28-year-old is one of few established defenders with the club's injury list continuing to mount.

If he is handed a four-match ban Djilobodji would be ruled out until March, potentially missing games against Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Everton.

Djilobodji was first dismissed for a second yellow card in the last minute of Sunderland's game against Hull in November, despite the Black Cats leading 3-0 at the time.