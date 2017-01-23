Marwan Koukash looking to work with the RFL rather than against it

Salford owner Marwan Koukash has called off his feud with the Rugby Football League.

The millionaire racehorse owner attempted to overthrow the governing body last summer after labelling it "not fit for purpose" and went into battle with it after his club were docked six points for breaching the salary cap.

Now he is to adopt a more conciliatory approach, dropping his calls for radical changes to the salary cap, and is also taking a back-seat role with the Red Devils, although he remains committed to funding them.

Speaking at Salford's pre-season media day, Koukash confirmed his wife Mandy had made a bid to buy Bradford in an effort to ensure its continued existence and reaffirmed his own desire to obtain a stake in an Australian club.

Koukash, who rescued Salford from financial collapse four years ago, admits he came close to quitting the club at the end of the last season but was inspired to continue by their great escape in the Million-Pound Game against Hull KR in which the Red Devils scored two tries in the last three minutes to snatch a draw and went on to win the game in golden-point extra-time.

Koukash told Press Association Sport: "You start questioning your involvement in the sport when everything is going wrong.

"You start to think 'am I causing the majority of this drama and am I the right right fit for this club?' I was very very close to walking away but I'm glad I haven't.

"The dramas and excitement of the Hull KR game gave me a new lease of life."

From being heavily hands-on, Koukash says he is now happy to leave football matters strictly in the hands of head coach Ian Watson and has appointed former captain Ian Blease as chief executive to run the club off the field.

"It's been four years full of fun and drama and, more imp ortantly, a learning experience," Koukash added.

"I've made quite a lot of mistakes because I didn't know better. Through these mistakes I have gained the experience that I have now.

"It took a while to find the right people but Ian Blease says he now just want me to enjoy the rugby and leave him to worry about everything else. So I have taken a back seat. Between him and Ian Watson, they run everything.

"I still fund the club but any money I put now in is an investment, whereas previously the money was wasted."

Koukash will change his previously abrasive relationship with the RFL, insisting he is happy to work with it to make changes he says are needed to improve marketing and the quality of Super League.

"They're not going to be receiving Christmas cards from me but we have to learn to work together," he said. "We both want the sport to progress. We have different views on how we can achieve that but they will hear my views privately.

"I've learnt how to deal with them. In the past I fought very hard for a marquee signing which I still think is good for the sport and I've asked for massive increases in the salary cap but I don't think that would be a good idea to be honest.

"All that will do is inflate the value of the current players. The competition lacks a bit of quality.

"At Salford we have money to spend on the cap but the quality is not out there. W e don't have enough quality to go around 12 Super League teams so we need to relax the number of quota places available.

"There are some fantastic young kids from Australia and New Zealand that we could bring in who will not be very expensive but will add value to the competition. That's the way I see the competition getting better."

Of his long-held ambition to own an Australian club, Koukash confirmed he still has an interest in the NRL-owned Newcastle Knights but says he is also talking to another club with a view to forming links with Salford.

"I'm still very keen and I am talking to another club right now," he said.

The one-time Palestinian refugee has expressed his delight that Bradford have found new owners, even at the expense of a rival bid from his wife, Mandy.

The Bulls are now owned by New Zealanders Andrew Chalmers and Graham Lowe who assisted Koukash in his early days at Salford. Chalmers stepped down as a Salford director a fortnight ago to pursue his Bradford bid.

"Bradford is a very important brand, one that we need to keep," Koukash said. "Mandy's bid was there in case the RFL didn't find a suitable owner.

"Andrew Chalmers and Graham Lowe are very knowledgeable about the game and maybe that is what Bradford needed more than money.

"I would like to make it clear that neither me nor my wife are involved in their business and have no intention of getting involved."