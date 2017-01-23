facebook icon twitter icon
James Haskell a doubt for England's Six Nations opener

James Haskell is a major doubt for England's RBS 6 Nations opener against France at Twickenham on Saturday week after sustaining an injury on club duty.

England are worried about James Haskell
Haskell returned to the UK after Wasps' Champions Cup victory over Zebre in Parma on Sunday instead of joining Eddie Jones' squad at their Portugal training camp.

Although England have declined to specify the nature of the injury, Haskell has indicated that the toe problem that kept him on the sidelines for seven months has not fully healed.

"I tried to do the basics well against Zebre. I've obviously got a bit of discomfort in the foot, but you are always going to have that," Haskell told BBC Sport on Monday.

Haskell's comeback from foot surgery earlier this month lasted only 35 seconds due to concussion and after missing the victory over Toulouse, he started against Zebre and was replaced in the second half.

It leaves the 31-year-old flanker desperately short of match fitness ahead of the clash with France on February 4 and opens the door for Maro Itoje, Nathan Hughes and Tom Wood to form the back row.

Adding to England's problems in the position is Jack Clifford's inability to join up with the squad after sustaining an injury - also unspecified - in Harlequins' defeat at Stade Francais.