Tommy Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

England's Tommy Fleetwood produced a brilliant burst of scoring to claim his second European Tour title in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Fleetwood carded a closing 67 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club to finish 17 under par, a shot ahead of US Open champion Dustin Johnson - who eagled the last - and Spain's Pablo Larrazabal.

Three-time winner Martin Kaymer also eagled the 18th to finish in a tie for fourth with Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Bernd Wiesberger on 15 under.

Fleetwood began the day a shot off the lead and got off to a poor start with a bogey on the third, but then birdied the eighth, chipped in for an eagle on the 10th and birdied the 11th.

That took the 26-year-old from Southport into a share of the lead with playing partner Aphibarnrat, who did superbly to salvage a bogey on the 12th after finding water off the tee before bouncing back with a birdie on the next.

A birdie on the 16th saw Fleetwood regain the lead and after a wild drive on the last hit a spectator, he effectively made sure of the win with a brilliant three wood onto the green to set up a two-putt birdie.

Overnight leader Tyrrell Hatton struggled to a closing 75 to finish in a tie for 13th.