Saracens to host Glasgow Warriors in European Champions Cup quarter-finals

European Champions Cup holders Saracens will host Glasgow Warriors in the quarter-finals after the draw was made on Sunday.

Saracens won the European Champions Cup last season
Saracens won the European Champions Cup last season

Mark McCall's side beat Racing 92 21-9 in Lyon last season and will continue the road to Edinburgh at Allianz Park.

Munster welcome Toulouse and Wasps will travel to Leinster after their 41-27 win over Zebre in Italy on Sunday.

Elsewhere, top seeds Clermont Auvergne host RC Toulon in a repeat of the 2015 final, which Toulon won.

In the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, Bath face Brive while Gloucester will play Cardiff.

Ospreys play Stade Francais and Edinburgh welcome La Rochelle, who are second in the Top 14 table and qualified for the last eight as one of the best three pool runners-up.

European Champions Cup quarter-final draw: Clermont Auvergne v RC Toulon, Leinster v Wasps, Saracens v Glasgow Warriors, Munster v Toulouse.

Challenge Cup quarter-final draw: Bath v Brive, Gloucester v Cardiff, Edinburgh v La Rochelle, Ospreys v Stade Francais.

All ties will be played on the 30/31 of March and 1/2 of April.