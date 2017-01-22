Leroy Sane says draw with Tottenham was a 'cruel' blow for Manchester City

Leroy Sane felt Manchester City were dealt a cruel blow as Tottenham recovered from 2-0 down to snatch a controversial 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Substitute Son Heung-min struck a 77th-minute equaliser for Spurs just moments after City's Raheem Sterling had been denied what seemed a blatant penalty.

Sterling was clean through on goal when he was knocked off balance by a push in the back by Kyle Walker. He attempted to stay on his feet but his shot was weak and, with referee Andre Marriner unmoved, Spurs escaped.

Walker later admitted he had tried "to put him off as much as possible", further compounding City's frustrations after a game they completely dominated.

"We deserved to win the game and it was cruel we didn't get there in the end," said City midfielder Sane, who opened the scoring for the hosts.

"Naturally we were really disappointed. We controlled the game, played well in the first half and right the way through. It was a real disappointment."

City's Premier League title prospects now look distant but they proved far too good for second-placed Spurs for large spells.

They ran the visitors ragged in the first half and created numerous clear-cut opportunities.

Remarkably the game remained scoreless until two Hugo Lloris blunders in the space of five minutes early in the second half gifted goals to Sane and Kevin De Bruyne.

It seemed City would go on to wrap up the points and move back into the top four but Spurs denied them by making their only two efforts on target count.

Dele Alli pulled one back with a header just before the hour and Son's low, first-time effort rounded off a slick move as City were still fuming over the Sterling incident.

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus came off the bench for his City debut and put the ball in the net late on but the offside flag was raised.

Sane said: "We were willing him on to score a goal and he did. I'm not sure if he was offside or not but sadly that was the decision. He is looking a real prospect for us already."

City were left to cling to that positive, and a performance much improved on recent showings for what now seems like a battle to retain a Champions League spot. Manager Pep Guardiola, however, despite comments indicating the opposite last week, claimed he would not concede the title.

"I'm never going to give up, never," he said.

After being outplayed, Spurs gladly accepted their draw, looking at their point as potentially an important one gained despite Chelsea's lead remaining large.

Son felt the character shown was also a very good sign.

The South Korea international told Spurs TV: "I believed we could still win or get a point. I think everyone was of the same mind.

"We were 2-0 down and to get 2-2 I think is very important. We showed our character and mentality is so strong.

"Sometimes it is very difficult. We can't play well every day or every week. We came back and I think it was so important."