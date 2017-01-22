David Warner steers Australia to ODI series win over Pakistan

David Warner struck another century as Australia beat Pakistan by 86 runs in the fourth one-day international in Sydney to wrap up victory in the series.

Having won the toss and opted to bat, the hosts posted a huge total of 353 for six, with Warner making 130 - his eighth ODI ton since the start of 2016 - while Glenn Maxwell (78) and Travis Head (51) added half-centuries.

Hasan Ali took five for 52 but Pakistan's fielding was poor overall, with them being guilty of several dropped catches amid generally sloppy play.

They were left requiring the highest successful ODI chase on Australian soil and fell considerably short, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood taking three wickets apiece as the tourists were bowled out for 267, in which Sharjeel Khan top-scored with 74.

That secured an unassailable 3-1 lead for Australia in the series ahead of Thursday's final ODI in Adelaide.