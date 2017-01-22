No fairytale ending for Dan Evans at Australian Open

Britain's Dan Evans has made up with Kevin Pietersen but gone down at the Australian Open after losing to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the fourth round.

Evans was beaten 6-7 (4/7) 6-2 6-4 6-4 by Tsonga, bringing an end to an excellent tournament for the Briton, who had earlier knocked out world number seven Marin Cilic and Australian Bernard Tomic.

His fairytale week was given some extra spice too by a chance meeting with his cricketing hero Pietersen, who snubbed the 26-year-old's request for a photo.

Evans made his disappointment public and, as well as an apology, Pietersen gave him two tickets to watch his side Melbourne Stars on Saturday as they took on Sydney Sixers at the MCG.

Asked for his highlight of the week, Evans said with a smile: "Probably KP inbox-ing me. Wondering what is going to happen to his image, that's probably the only reason he did it.

"No, it's all cool, it's fine. I was going anyway, but he just gave us the tickets. It was a good match actually."

Evans, who earns 220,000 Australian dollars (£134,000) for his run to the last 16, fell victim to Tsonga's superior strength of hitting, the 31-year-old unleashing 59 winners and 17 aces in a clinical display of power-tennis.

"He was just a bit too strong for me," Evans said.

"I played pretty well. I was pretty sore. He was so physical today. To win the first set took too much out of me.

"I need to maybe get a bit fitter so I can last out those matches. I think today I was flagging pretty much after the first set. I did feel that. My body was sore.

"Maybe that's something I can improve on a bit. But I've still come a long way from where I was last year."

Evans is set to climb from 51st to 45th in the world rankings, meaning he can dedicate himself fully to the ATP circuit rather than lesser-known Challenger events.

He also picked up some kit sponsorship after admitting this week to buying his own £13 T-shirts in Melbourne due to being dropped by Nike last year.

"Yeah, The Times were kind enough to sponsor me and Virgin Active. Thanks to them," Evans said.

"I actually had only three shirts with the embroidery on it. I didn't think it was going to be that hot today."

Britain now has no players left in the Australian Open men's draw after Andy Murray had earlier fallen victim to a shock exit at the hands of Mischa Zverev.

Johanna Konta will play Ekaterina Makarova in the last 16 of the women's tournament on Monday.

Evans, meanwhile, turns his attention to Britain's Davis Cup tie in Canada, where he would appear, on form, to be the squad's number two singles player.

Kyle Edmund, who lost here in the second round, is ranked 46th in the world, while Murrray's involvement also remains uncertain.

"It's entirely up to Leon (Davis Cup captain Leon Smith), isn't it?" Evans said.

"Kedders, he had an amazing back end to the last year. It's a good situation for us both to be in if Andy plays. But I'm guessing that's a pretty large 'if'."

Before then, Evans will return home to Birmingham for some rest and recuperation.

"To be honest, I just want to go home now. Just sort of hide away for a bit," Evans said.

"It'll be good, sit in the house, chill out, see everyone back home. It will be good to just go home actually."