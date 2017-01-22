Billings and Bairstow return to England side for third ODI

England recalled Sam Billings and Jonny Bairstow for the third and final one-day international against India, with Joe Root rested due to an unspecified "niggle".

On return to Kolkata's Eden Gardens, scene of their dramatic World Twenty20 final defeat last April, the tourists were looking to avoid a 3-0 series whitewash.

Billings replaced opener Alex Hales, who has flown home with a broken hand, while Bairstow came into the middle order to replace Root.

India won the toss and elected to field first, meaning another chance for Virat Kohli, the game's most adroit chaser, to hunt down a target.