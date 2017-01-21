England winger Anthony Watson scores twice for 10-try Bath against Pau

England winger Anthony Watson scored a pair of tries as Bath ran in 10 on their way to a 69-10 European Challenge Cup victory over Pau to cement top spot in Pool 4.

Paul Grant also scored a brace of tries, while Tom Dunn, Tom Homer, Rhys Priestland, Zach Mercer, Ben Tapuai and Ross Batty also crossed the whitewash.

George Ford kicked three conversions and a penalty, with Homer adding four penalties and Tapuai one.

Cardiff Blues join Bath in the quarter-finals but had to settle for second place in the pool after beating Bristol 37-21.

Matthew Morgan went over twice for the Welsh region and Kristian Dacey, Gareth Anscombe and Sam Warburton also breached the Bristol defence with Steven Shingler booting 12 points.

Jordan Williams (two) and Jack Tovey scored the Bristol tries.

Brive and Newport-Gwent Dragons had already progressed from Pool 3 but the French side ended the group stages on a high with a 36-19 win over their Welsh rivals.

Soso Bekoshvili went in for pair of tries and Takudzwa Ngwenya, Damien Lavergne and Patrick-Albert Toetu scored their other tries.

Replacement Sarel Pretorius crossed for a brace of tries for the Dragons with scrum-half Tavis Knoyle also going in.

Perry Humphreys scored a hat-trick of tries for Worcester in a comfortable 57-14 win over Enisei-STM but their interest in the competition was already over.

Val Rapava Ruskin, Sam Betty, Ben Howard, Sam Smith and Max Stelling also went over in addition to the Warriors being awarded a penalty try.

Ospreys made it six wins out of six in Pool 2 and in the process ended Newcastle's interest in the competition with a 26-21 win at Kingston Park.

Daniel Temm, Rob Vickers and Chris Harris scored tries and Craig Willis converted all three as the Falcons led 21-7 at the break.

But Hanno Dirksen, Sam Davies and Scott Otten crossed after the break to add to Rhys Webb's first-half try and give Ospreys victory. Davies added three conversions.

Jerome Porical scored two tries and added three conversions as Lyon took second place in the pool with a 57-13 win over Grenoble.

Hemano Paea, Napolioni Nalaga, Thibaut Regard, Paul Bonnefond and Curtis Browning scored the other tries for Lyon, who were also awarded a penalty try.