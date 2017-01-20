Rafa Cabrera Bello sets clubhouse target in Abu Dhabi

Ryder Cup star Rafa Cabrera Bello produced a brilliant finish to set the clubhouse target on day two of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Cabrera Bello, who was unbeaten on his debut at Hazeltine last year, added a 66 to his opening 67 to finish 11 under par, two shots ahead of compatriot Pablo Larrazabal.

The 32-year-old Spaniard started on the back nine and recorded four birdies to reach the turn in 32, before responding to his only bogey of the day on the sixth with birdies on each of his last three holes.

Larrazabal had added a 67 to his opening 68 and was joined on nine under par by England's Tommy Fleetwood, who had three holes to play, and overnight leader Henrik Stenson.

Stenson had carried on where he left off following a first round of 64, the Open champion making a birdie from three feet on the first.

England's Lee Westwood was four shots off the pace after three-putting his final hole in a round of 69, but the 43-year-old was still pleased with his performance.

"It's really good," the former world number one said. "I generally don't start off seasons too quickly so to be right in contention the first tournament of the year, having not played a lot of golf, I'm delighted.

"I have finished second here but it was a long time ago (2008). Recent history has not been great, I won't know the weekend flags for tomorrow because I haven't played many weekends here.

"But it's nice to hit a few proper shots and make some nice putts and have a late tee-time tomorrow. Everything has been pretty sharp, which is staggering really."

Westwood, who has girlfriend H elen Storey on his bag after the father of regular caddie Billy Foster died, added on Sky Sports: " I'm managing my game well and I'm pretty focused. I'm looking forward to the weekend and getting into contention."

Cabrera Bello's lead was reduced to a single shot when Fleetwood birdied the last to complete a second consecutive 67, while Stenson also moved to 10 under thanks to a two-putt birdie on the eighth.

Cabrera Bello has failed to convert numerous winning positions since the last of his two European Tour victories in Dubai in 2012 and told Sky Sports: "I'm in no hurry, I know it will come, I just obviously wish it to come sooner than later.

"Sometimes a good first round puts a little bit of pressure on but I just went out there and did my tasks, try to focus on one shot at a time and it worked well today."

Stenson's hopes of a first victory in Abu Dhabi suffered a blow when he three-putted the 10th and 11th to drop back to eight under par.

But Cabrera Bello finally had company at the top of the leaderboard when three-time champion Martin Kaymer followed an eagle on the eighth with five birdies, one bogey and one par in his first seven holes on the back nine.

Ireland's Paul Dunne, who was still an amateur when he shared the lead after 54 holes of the 2015 Open, was a shot behind on 10 under with three holes remaining.