Expletive-ridden rant revealed as reason for John Sheridan's touchline ban

A Football Association document has revealed the extraordinary reasons behind last month's five-match touchline ban for then-Notts County manager John Sheridan.

John Sheridan was handed a touchline ban for his expletive-ridden rant at referee Eddie Ilderton and fourth official Matthew Donohue
Sheridan, since sacked by the Magpies following a club record run of nine straight league defeats and appointed Oldham boss for the fifth time, was hit with the sanction following a 2-0 defeat to Wycombe on December 10 - a match which saw him sent to the stands by referee Eddie Ilderton.

An Independent Regulatory Commission heard that Sheridan had shouted at fourth official Matthew Donohue "You're a f****** c***. A c***." in the aftermath of his team falling 2-0 behind.

Then, after Donohue advised Ilderton that Sheridan should be removed from the touchline, another torrent of abuse was aimed towards the referee.

"You're a f****** disgrace, you're f****** useless, you've not f****** got anything right today, you should be f****** ashamed, you're f****** s***, my kids aren't going to get any f****** Christmas presents because of f****** you".

Sheridan admitted the charge on December 15 and the commission reported that the 52-year-old former Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder latter ' submitted a letter apologising unreservedly for his actions.'