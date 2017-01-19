Cricket Australia launch investigation into Adelaide Strikers incident

Cricket Australia has launched an investigation after tactical information was passed to mic'd-up Adelaide Strikers captain Brad Hodge during their Big Bash League clash with the Sydney Thunder.

During Wednesday's match, Hodge was told by Network Ten commentator Mark Howard through his earpiece that Shane Watson had been dismissed by Ben Laughlin twice in eight balls.

Hodge introduced Laughlin into the attack in the next over and although he did not dismiss the former Australia batsman, CA's integrity unit is looking into the incident.

"We are disappointed with the comments made on the BBL broadcast last night, and expressed this concern immediately to Channel 10 when it occurred," CA said in a statement.

"Cricket Australia's integrity unit is looking into the matter further to ensure the comments made during the broadcast did not jeopardise the integrity of last night's match."

The broadcaster apologised for Howard's comments and stated they " were in no way intended to advise Adelaide Strikers captain Brad Hodge on game tactics or influence the outcome of the game".

Watson was later caught in the deep by Laughlin as the Thunder collapsed to 101 all out chasing 179 for victory.