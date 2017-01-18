facebook icon twitter icon
Rachael Heyhoe-Flint dies aged 77

Former England captain Rachael Heyhoe-Flint has died at the age of 77, the MCC has announced.

Rachael Heyhoe-Flint has died at the age of 77
Heyhoe-Flint became one of the MCC's first women members, and in 2004 was the first woman ever elected on to the club's full committee.

On the pitch, in a near 20-year international career, she represented her country 45 times in Tests and one-day internationals and won the 1973 World Cup as captain.

Heyhoe-Flint became near synonymous with women's cricket in this country, in an era when her sport struggled at times to achieve its current prominence.

She remained a high-profile presence after her retirement as a player thanks to her many administrative and public roles.

The BBC's Test Match Special team was among the first to respond via Twitter, describing Heyhoe-Flint as a "legend" and a "pioneer" after the MCC announced she had died.

"MCC is deeply saddened to hear that Honorary Life Member, Rachael Heyhoe Flint has died aged 77," the club posted on its Twitter feed.

"...in a 20-year-career (she was) considered one of the finest women's players ever."

TMS added: "Such sad news. Thoughts of all @bbctms go to her family. A legend and pioneer".