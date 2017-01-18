Lyon reach deal to sign Manchester United's Memphis Depay

Lyon have agreed a deal with Manchester United for Memphis Depay, Press Association Sport understands.

Much was expected of the 22-year-old forward after arriving for £25million from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2015, but a frustrating first season at Old Trafford was compounded by a disappointing second campaign.

Depay has made just one start in all competitions under Jose Mourinho and Lyon have had an offer accepted, which it is understood could reach around 25 million euros (£21.7m).

United have inserted buy back and sell-on clauses into the deal, while add-ons to the initial outlay include the French club qualifying for the Champions League and the Dutchman signing a new deal with them.