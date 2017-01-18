Luke Shaw 'set for more game time with Manchester United'

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will get a chance to impress in the coming games as he tries to fight his way back into Jose Mourinho's plans.

Having spent 10 months out following the horrific double leg break he sustained in September 2015, the 21-year-old's comeback this term has understandably been disrupted by minor injuries.

Those issues have restricted his playing time and Shaw has not featured since limping off at half-time during the EFL Cup quarter-final against West Ham seven weeks ago.

A hamstring problem continued to prove troublesome into the New Year but the England international has been training since the start of last week.

Mourinho chose not to select him for the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against Hull or in Sunday's league clash with Liverpool, but Press Association Sport understands Shaw is set to get his chance.

Saturday's league trip to Stoke is followed by the return leg at Hull, before United's FA Cup fourth-round clash with Wigan and the league match against familiar foes Hull on February 1.

Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind have regularly played at left-back under Mourinho, while Marcos Rojo, who has impressed in central defence recently, can also play there.